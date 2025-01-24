Menu Content

Ex-President Moon’s Daughter Indicted on Drunk Driving Charge

Written: 2025-02-05 14:30:17Updated: 2025-02-05 15:46:36

Photo : YONHAP News

The daughter of former President Moon Jae-in has been indicted on charges of drunk driving and operating an illegal accommodation business.

The Seoul Western District Prosecutors’ Office announced on Wednesday that Moon Da-hye was indicted without detention under the Road Traffic Act and the Public Health Control Act.

Moon Da-hye is accused of causing an accident on October 5, 2024, in Itaewon, Yongsan District, where her blood alcohol concentration was found to be zero-point-149 percent, exceeding the threshold for the revocation of a driver’s license.

She’s also accused of operating illegal accommodation businesses out of an officetel in Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul; a villa in Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi Province; and a house on Jeju Island.

The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors’ Office and the Jeju District Prosecutors’ Office initially handled the accommodation business case before transferring it to the Western District Prosecutors’ Office.

In the drunk driving case, Moon Da-hye could have faced a more serious charge, causing injury by dangerous driving under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes, but prosecutors did not proceed with that charge.
