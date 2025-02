Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul plans to nearly double the number of pedestrian traffic lights displaying the remaining time before the light turns from red to green at crosswalks this year, and gradually increase the number to four-thousand locations by 2030.The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced on Wednesday that it will expand the number of such lights at crosswalks on roads that have six or more lanes.The capital city plans to expand the number of locations that have such lights from 350 to 650 this year and add around 600 locations every year in a bid to create a safe and convenient environment for pedestrians.The Seoul government installed a countdown timer showing the remaining time before the light turns green at some 300 high foot traffic locations last November and conducted a citizen satisfaction survey. The survey found that 98-point-four percent of respondents were content with the timers.