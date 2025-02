Photo : KBS News

New data finds that during the six-month medical vacuum that immediately followed last year’s walkout by trainee doctors, excess mortality exceeded three-thousand people.The office of main opposition Democratic Party Rep. Kim Yoon analyzed data obtained from the National Health Insurance Service on Wednesday and estimated that the number of excess deaths stood at three-thousand-136 at medical institutions across the nation between Februa​ry and July of last year.February 2024 is when trainee doctors walked out to protest the government’s medical school admissions quota hike.Kim’s office also found that some four-point-67 million people were hospitalized during that six-month period and of that total one-point-01 percent, or 47-thousand-270 people, died.That’s roughly a zero-point-two percentage point increase from the average rate posted during the corresponding six-month periods between 2015 and 2023.