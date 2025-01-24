Gov’t to Operate Help Desk for S. Korean Companies Abroad

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will operate a “help desk” to support South Korean companies doing business abroad in response to the U.S. government’s new tariff policies.The trade ministry said trade minister Cheong In-kyo unveiled the plan Wednesday when he convened an emergency virtual meeting of commercial attachés and officials with the Korea Trade Investment Promotion Agency(KOTRA) serving in major countries.The minister added that trade authorities will monitor global tariff trends around the clock through their overseas offices.He then urged the commercial attachés and KOTRA to heed the voices of South Korean businesses that have made inroads into foreign countries to actively devise ways to assist them.Cheong said the government will mobilize all available policy measures, including emergency export measures and ways to support South Korean companies that decide to move production bases back home from overseas, to be prepared for the imposition of new tariffs.