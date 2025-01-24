Major Commercial Banks Expected to Lend Less to Households This Year

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation’s top five major commercial banks are expected to lend less money to households this year than last year.According to data that the five banks submitted to the office of main opposition Democratic Party Rep. Lee In-young on Wednesday, the banks’ ceiling for managing household loans this year stood at 14-point-three trillion won, or nine-point-nine billion U.S. dollars.Last year’s figure was 14-point-seven trillion won.Shinhan Bank has set its goal in terms of managing such loans this year at two-point-three trillion won.The figure for both KB Kookmin and Hana was three-and-a-half trillion won, while NH’s was three-point-one trillion won and Woori’s was some two trillion won.Shinhan, KB Kookmin and Hana are expected to provide less in household loans this year after they exceeded their ceilings last year.NH Bank is set to give out more in household loans this year after it provided less than initially planned for 2024.The banks’ goals are finalized after consultations with financial authorities and once the size of policy products is decided.