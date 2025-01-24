Court to Begin Oral Argument in PM Han's Impeachment Trial on Feb. 19

Photo : YONHAP News

The Constitutional Court will convene the first oral arguments in Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's impeachment trial in mid-February.At the trial's second preparatory hearing on Wednesday, justice Kim Hyung-du said the first hearing will begin at 2 p.m. on February 19.During Wednesday's hearing, Han's legal team reiterated a call for the court to swiftly rule in the trial of the prime minister, who served as the acting president after the impeachment motion passed for President Yoon Seuk Yeol before parliament passed another motion to impeach Han.One of the lawyers, Kang Hyeon-jung, said the country is certain to become the next target of the Donald Trump administration's tariff and trade war, emphasizing that Han has ample experience and insight from his 50-year career in trade and diplomacy.Stressing that Han's experience and wisdom are in urgent need, the lawyer asked the court to promptly have him return to his official duties to make use of his capabilities for the nation.