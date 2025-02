Photo : YONHAP News

Second vice foreign minister Kang In-sun chaired the first Korea-Africa Critical Minerals Dialogue in Cape Town, South Africa on Tuesday.In an opening address, Kang stressed that South Korea aims to build a long-term, mutually-reciprocal partnership with African countries in the area of critical minerals.Tuesday’s dialogue was held as a follow-up project to the inaugural Korea-Africa Summit that Seoul hosted last June.The dialogue was held in conjunction with the 2025 Investing in African Mining Indaba conference.The event saw the attendance of some 100 people, including government delegates and officials from key mining agencies and companies from eleven African countries, including Algeria, Morocco, Senegal and Uganda.