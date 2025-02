Photo : YONHAP News

Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) Chairman Kim Myung-soo proposed expanding regional security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific while noting North Korea's emerging security threats.The JCS chief made the call on Wednesday at the virtually-held Eighth Indo-Pacific Security Forum involving senior military officials from over 20 countries, including the U.S. and Japan.Kim said North Korea's threats are emerging as global threats that go beyond the Korean Peninsula following its troop deployment to Russia and advancements in nuclear and weapons of mass destruction(WMD) technology.The JCS chief called on participants to expand regional security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific to sustain rules-based international order.Meanwhile, the participants also discussed a possible agenda for an upcoming regional chief of defense(CHOD) meeting set for August in Thailand.