Photo : YONHAP News

In the six months after trainee doctors resigned en masse last year, about three-thousand more people died, beyond the number that would have been expected under normal circumstances.The office of main opposition Democratic Party Rep. Kim Yoon released the findings Wednesday after analyzing data obtained from the National Health Insurance Service.Excess mortality, or the number of deaths from all causes in excess of those that would have occurred under typical non-crisis conditions, stood at three-thousand-136 at medical institutions across the nation between Februa​ry and July of last year.That’s immediately after trainee doctors in South Korea collectively walked off the job to protest the government’s medical school admissions quota hike.The lawmaker’s office also found that some four-point-67 million people were hospitalized during that six-month period and of that total one-point-01 percent, or 47-thousand-270 people, died.The figure represents a point-two percentage point increase from the average rate posted during the corresponding six-month periods between 2015 and 2023.