DP Chief Does Not Expect His Election Violation Appeal Trial to be Delayed

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung, who attended his appeals trial on charges of violating the Public Official Election Act on Wednesday, said he did not expect the trial to be delayed, but to end promptly.Ahead of the second preparatory hearing of the trial, Lee, however, stayed silent when asked about past court rulings that recognized constitutionality of a clause in the Act, which he earlier requested to be adjudicated by the Constitutional Court.The Seoul High Court, conducting the appeal, was expected to finalize lists of witnesses sought by both sides, one by the prosecution and 13 by Lee's defense team, as it was also likely to express its position regarding the adjudication request.Lee's team claims that Article 250 Clause 1 of the Act, which classifies the offense of publicizing false information, is abstract and could go against constitutional concreteness and clarity.If the court accepts Lee's request, the appellate trial could be halted until a decision is reached by the Constitutional Court, which could become a major political development as Lee is the opposition's presidential hopeful should President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment be upheld and an early election take place.