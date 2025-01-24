Assembly Committee Probing Alleged Insurrection Fails to Question Pres. Yoon

Photo : YONHAP News

A special parliamentary committee investigating alleged insurrection regarding the December 3 martial law failed to conduct an on-site probe against President Yoon Suk Yeol and former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, both in pretrial detention.After both Yoon and Kim refused to cooperate Wednesday morning, main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Ahn Gyu-back, committee chair, issued a statement to express his regret and to accuse them of obstruction in efforts to reveal the truth.Ahn stated that, as public officials and suspected leaders in the alleged insurrection, Yoon and Kim have the duty and responsibility to testify before the public.Other opposition lawmakers on the panel pointed out that the president and former minister continue to disregard parliament, while attending Yoon's impeachment trial in apparent attempt to manipulate public opinion by claiming election rigging.DP Rep. Han Byung-do, the party's senior member on the committee, said the panel plans to file complaints against Yoon and Kim, and that the body may also suspend and extend the investigation period during the impeachment trial.