Court to Question Police Chief on Feb. 13 in Pres. Yoon's Impeachment Trial

Photo : YONHAP News

The Constitutional Court has set February 13 to question Police Commissioner General Cho Ji-ho as a witness during President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial, after he failed to appear at the previous hearing on January 23.At a press briefing on Wednesday, court spokesperson Cheon Jae-hyun said should Cho refuse to attend the upcoming hearing, citing concerns over his health and impact on his criminal trial as he did the last time, the court will likely determine its legitimacy.During the trial's eighth hearing on February 13, the court plans to question the police chief, as well as Kim Bong-sik, former head of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, and National Intelligence Service(NIS) Director Cho Tae-yong.The court spokesperson said Park Chun-sup, senior presidential secretary for economic affairs, who will appear as a witness at a hearing on Thursday, is expected to testify regarding the opposition-pushed cut in the 2025 state budget.Asked about Yoon's request to hold a hearing once a week, rather than twice, the spokesperson said the court does not have a position on the request.