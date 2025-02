Photo : YONHAP News

National security adviser Shin Won-sik held his first phone conversation with his new U.S. counterpart, Mike Waltz, and the two agreed to meet at an early date.The presidential office said Thursday that Shin and Waltz spoke on the phone Wednesday night and exchanged views on the South Korea-U.S. relationship, North Korea-related issues and trilateral cooperation with Japan.It was their first phone call since the launch of the new Trump administration last month.Congratulating Waltz on his new post as U.S. national security adviser, Shin said he is sure that the South Korea-U.S. alliance will grow stronger under the Trump administration.In response, Waltz expressed hope for an expansion of bilateral cooperation in various areas.The two sides reportedly agreed to meet in Washington at an early date for more in-depth discussions.