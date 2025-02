Photo : YONHAP News

The cold wave gripping the nation is expected to continue into early next week, with snow forecast for the central region on Thursday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Thursday, morning lows in Seoul will dip to around minus ten degrees Celsius until Saturday before climbing to seasonal levels by Tuesday.Amid the nationwide cold snap, snowfall, which so far has concentrated on the Jeolla region and Jeju Island, is forecast to spread to the central region Thursday afternoon.Seoul and the surrounding areas are expected to see one to five centimeters of snow by Friday, while most parts of the central region are likely to receive three to eight centimeters.More than 15 centimeters of additional snow is forecast for North Jeolla Province and western coastal areas in South Chungcheong Province.