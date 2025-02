Photo : YONHAP News

The nation posted the second-largest current account surplus in its history last year, with increased exports of semiconductors for artificial intelligence and decreased imports.According to tentative data from the Bank of Korea on Thursday, the current account surplus for 2024 came to 99-point-04 billion U.S. dollars, the largest figure for any year except 2015.Last year’s surplus is more than three times the figure for 2023 and exceeds the central bank’s forecast of 90 billion dollars.The goods account posted a surplus of 100-point-13 billion dollars in 2024, as exports grew eight-point-two percent while imports declined one-point-six percent from a year earlier.For the month of December, the nation logged a current account surplus of 12-point-37 billion dollars, the highest figure for any December on record.