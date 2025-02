Photo : YONHAP News

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik has assured China that South Korea can overcome the current political crisis arising from the December 3 martial law decree.The Assembly speaker made the remarks Wednesday in a meeting with Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, in Beijing.In the meeting, Woo said he understands the concerns about political instability in South Korea but believes they are unwarranted, adding that the Assembly made history by overturning martial law and the nation is dealing with the issue in accordance with the Constitution and the rule of law.The Assembly speaker then expressed hope that Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the 2025 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in Gyeongju.Woo is in China for a five-day trip at the invitation of Zhao.