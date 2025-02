Photo : YONHAP News

The government has unveiled a set of measures to enhance aviation safety and prevent a recurrence of the Jeju Air crash that killed 179 people in December after a bird strike at Muan International Airport.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport announced the measures Thursday at the National Assembly.The government plans to introduce thermal imaging cameras and bird detection radar at all domestic airports and relocate facilities that can attract birds, such as orchards, to a safe distance from airports.The ministry will also increase the number of personnel dedicated to preventing bird collisions at airports and establish a system where at least two people are always on duty.In addition, the government plans to seek legislation within this year to relocate or ban facilities around airports that may attract birds.