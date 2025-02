Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has appeared at the Constitutional Court for the sixth hearing in his impeachment trial.Yoon, who is currently in custody at the Seoul Detention Center, arrived at the court in a convoy just after 9 a.m. Thursday to attend the 10 a.m. hearing.The National Assembly’s impeachment investigation committee, which has taken on the prosecutors’ role in the trial, criticized Yoon for shifting the responsibility for the martial law incident to his subordinates.Addressing reporters before the hearing, committee lawyer Kim Yi-su said Yoon’s claim that nothing actually happened as a result of his martial law decree is just sophistry.Denouncing what he called Yoon’s lack of any sense of responsibility, Kim vowed his utmost efforts to ensure the president’s prompt removal from office.