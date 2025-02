Photo : YONHAP News

Kim Hyun-tae, the head of the 707th Special Mission Group, has testified at the sixth hearing of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court.According to Kim, Kwak Jong-keun, former chief of the Army Special Warfare Command, told him on the night of December 3 that he heard there must not be more than 150 people at the National Assembly.Kim said Kwak made the remarks in a second phone call later that same night, asking if Kim’s unit could enter the Assembly.Kim added that Kwak was not speaking in a strong tone and sounded almost as if he was pleading when he made the request.To pass a motion to rescind martial law, the National Assembly needed a quorum of at least 150 lawmakers present.Kim said he did not think about the significance of the number at the time and declined Kwak’s request right away.