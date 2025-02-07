Rival Camps Clash over Deferred Appointment of Constitutional Court Justice

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival political camps clashed Thursday over acting President Choi Sang-mok’s decision to defer the appointment of Ma Eun-hyuk as the ninth Constitutional Court justice.The ruling and opposition parties exchanged heated words at the third hearing of a special parliamentary committee formed to investigate treason allegations surrounding President Yoon Suk Yeol’s December 3 martial law decree, with Choi in attendance.Ruling People Power Party Rep. Kwak Kyu-taek said the acting president must not appoint Ma before a ruling is out on the impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.Main opposition Democratic Party Rep. Choo Mi-ae, for her part, said Choi’s decision to defer Ma’s appointment was based on the false claim that the rival camps had not agreed on the matter.The acting president, meanwhile, said he had deferred Ma’s appointment after assessing that a bipartisan agreement had not been reached.He then added that he would appoint Ma right away if the rival camps reached an accord.