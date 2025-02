Photo : YONHAP News

A Ukrainian military channel unveiled a photograph on Wednesday of a North Korean soldier’s body under a tree.The channel said more and more North Korean soldiers deployed to the front lines of the Kursk region are attempting to take their lives instead of surrendering or becoming prisoners of war.The photo shows the body of a North Korean soldier under a tree with the word “sky” in Korean written on the trunk.The channel said North Korean soldiers’ bodies are being found at certain spots with Korean writing.Last month, a North Korean soldier reportedly scrambled to find a grenade in his pocket upon being captured by Ukrainian soldiers while another North Korean soldier sought to harm himself by hitting his head against a concrete post when Ukrainian soldiers sought to move him.