Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution requested an expert review of a recent appellate court acquittal of Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong on charges of an unfair merger and accounting fraud.Investigators at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office filed for a review by the appeals review committee, which is a required procedure when the agency mulls over a final appeal to the Supreme Court following acquittals by both lower courts.In September 2020, Lee and others were indicted over allegations that Samsung management intentionally lowered the value of group affiliate Samsung C&T while inflating that of another affiliate, Cheil Industries, ahead of the 2015 merger to help benefit Lee in his ascension in the company.They were also suspected of accounting fraud at a third affiliate, Samsung Biologics, to help facilitate the merger.