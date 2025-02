Photo : YONHAP News

An earthquake with a magnitude of three-point-one hit the central city of Chungju, North Chungcheong Province, Friday morning.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) said the earthquake occurred at 2:35 a.m., 22 kilometers northwest of Chungju, with a depth of nine kilometers.The KMA initially said the quake’s magnitude was four-point-two, but soon lowered it to three-point-one.It marks the strongest of seven quakes that have occurred on the Korean Peninsula this year.According to the interior ministry, there were no reports of serious injuries or damage, but authorities had received 23 reports from people who felt the tremor as of 2:54 a.m., including 13 from Gangwon Province and eight from North Chungcheong Province.