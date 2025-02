Photo : YONHAP News

Snow is forecast for many parts of the nation on Friday amid a severe cold wave.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, more than 25 centimeters of additional snow is forecast for western coastal areas in North Jeolla Province and inland parts of the country’s southern region by Saturday.The Chungcheong provinces are expected to see more than 15 centimeters, while the capital region is likely to see more than ten centimeters by Saturday.The Jeolla region and Jeju Island are likely to see snow into the weekend.With the nationwide cold snap, morning lows plunged to around minus 20 degrees Celsius in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province, Friday.Afternoon highs are expected to drop as much as six degrees from the previous day, with minus seven degrees forecast for Seoul.Cold winds are likely to pull temperatures down further.The freezing weather is expected to let up Tuesday.