Photo : YONHAP News

The ninth Asian Winter Games will open Friday in the northeastern Chinese city of Harbin.The opening ceremony is set to begin at 9 p.m. at the Harbin International Convention Exhibition and Sports Center.The Harbin Games are the first Asian Winter Games since 2017, when the sports festival took place in Sapporo, Japan.The 2021 competition was canceled due to difficulties in selecting a venue amid the COVID-19 pandemic.This year South Korea is aiming for second place and has sent 148 athletes to compete in six sports: skiing, skating, curling, hockey, biathlon and ski mountaineering.