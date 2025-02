Photo : YONHAP News

President Donald Trump’s nominee for U.S. Trade Representative has warned of strong responses against moves by South Korea and other countries to bring in regulations that affect American online technology firms.The nominee, Jamieson Greer, outlined his position Thursday during a Senate confirmation hearing when Sen. Mike Crapo asked if Greer agreed on the need to respond to South Korea and the European Union(EU) seeking to introduce measures that could negatively affect U.S. tech firms.The senator accused South Korea and the EU of imposing special requirements or taxes against U.S. tech firms while exempting their own domestic companies and even Chinese firms.In response, Greer said such measures will not be tolerated.Greer said the United States is very competitive in the area of online trade and he believes the U.S. will respond to moves of that kind.