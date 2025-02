Photo : YONHAP News

At a groundbreaking ceremony for a hospital in a rural county near Pyongyang, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un stressed the need to bridge the gaps between the country’s urban and rural areas.According to the North’s state Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Friday, Kim attended the ceremony the previous day, which marked the start of construction for the Kangdong County Hospital and General Service Center.In a speech at the ceremony, the KCNA said Kim pointed out the wide disparities in living conditions between urban and rural areas, adding that they are especially severe in the areas of public health, hygiene and science education.Kim stressed that it is a top priority to build modern public health facilities in different parts of the country.He then unveiled a plan to build 20 hospitals across the country every year starting in 2026.