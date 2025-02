Photo : YONHAP News

Senior Ukrainian officials reportedly said the accuracy of North Korean ballistic missiles fired at Ukraine by Russian forces has significantly improved.According to Reuters on Thursday, Ukrainian sources said North Korean ballistic missiles fired at Ukraine by Russian forces since late December have been far more precise than those launched over the past year.The sources said their accuracy increased to within 50 to 100 meters of the intended targets in recent weeks, from one to three kilometers.The sources reportedly said the marked increase in accuracy suggests North Korea is successfully using the battlefield to test its missile technology.Ukraine analyzed the accuracy of the missiles by checking the distance between the estimated targets and the locations where the missiles landed, but did not disclose the dates or details about the targets.