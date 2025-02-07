S. Korea to Enhance Economic Cooperation with Czech Republic

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will seek to enhance cooperation with the Czech Republic as this year marks the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said Friday that it held a task force meeting with its Czech counterpart in central Seoul in the morning.In the working-level talks, the two sides checked the progress of the cooperative projects specified in the bilateral memorandum of understanding signed during President Yoon Suk Yeol’s visit to the European country in September.The ministry said it is continuing its close consultations with its Czech counterpart through the Supply Chain and Energy Dialogue and is working to expand joint research and development in the industry and energy sectors.The ministry added that the two sides also discussed launching a joint industrial center to promote cooperation in the fields of future mobility, robotics and batteries.