Photo : YONHAP News

The Supreme Prosecutors’ Office has blocked access to the Chinese artificial intelligence(AI) service DeepSeek on its computers as of 8 a.m. Friday.The office announced the move on Friday, saying it has decided to temporarily block access to DeepSeek until it can confirm that information is secure and personal information is protected.Prosecutors reportedly made the decision through consultations with the National Intelligence Service after receiving written guidance from the interior ministry Tuesday.The foreign, defense and trade ministries, and other public agencies, have already blocked access to DeepSeek, citing security issues.The ban comes amid concerns about the potential for leaks of sensitive information when using the Chinese generative AI service.