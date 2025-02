Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy snow and strong winds on Jeju Island blocked roads and disrupted flights on Friday amid heavy snow advisories.According to Jeju International Airport on Friday, 16 departures had been canceled as of 9 a.m., with a strong wind warning and a wind shear warning issued for the airport.Those flights were canceled due to heavy snow at the destinations, which included Gimpo, Gimhae, Gwangju, Gunsan and Yeosu.As the weather near Jeju International Airport is expected to worsen, Korean Air suspended boarding check-ins for all flights scheduled to arrive there after noon.With high wave advisories in place for waters around the island, most passenger ships connecting Jeju to the islands of Wando and Jindo have suspended service.All seven walking trails at Hallasan National Park were also closed.