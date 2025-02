Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol apparently said he is happy with his decision to appear at the Constitutional Court for his impeachment trial and believes the main opposition party is distorting the facts about the martial law incident.Ruling People Power Party(PPP) lawmaker Yoon Sang-hyun relayed the president’s message after visiting him Friday at the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, Gyeonggi Province.Fellow PPP lawmaker Kim Meen-geon also took part in the visit.After the 30-minute meeting, Rep. Yoon said the president advised ruling party lawmakers to adopt a more “forceful” stance and expressed high hopes for the party.Rep. Yoon also said the impeached president is very concerned about the cold wave and wants to convey his gratitude to the people, especially the younger generation.