Photo : YONHAP News

Renowned South Korean trot singer Song Dae-kwan died Friday at the age of 78.According to the bereaved family, Song went to the emergency room at Seoul National University Hospital on Thursday after feeling unwell.The family said he died suddenly of a heart attack while receiving treatment Friday morning.Song first appeared on the music scene in 1967 with the song “The Kind Man,” but rose to stardom in 1975 thanks to his hit “Sunny Day.”He was regarded as one of the nation’s top four male trot singers, alongside Tae Jin-ah, Hyun Cheol and Seol Woon-do.