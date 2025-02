Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Choi Sang-mok has urged the Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) to maintain the necessary posture to respond promptly to any provocation from North Korea.According to the defense ministry, Choi made the appeal when he visited the JCS in Seoul’s Yongsan District on Friday morning and inspected its defense preparedness.The acting president also called on commanders to actively communicate with officers and keep troop morale strong.Choi then asked the JCS to conduct training normally and operate its military units in a stable manner amid the turbulent domestic situation.