Flights, Shipping Routes Canceled due to Heavy Snow, Strong Winds

Written: 2025-02-07 15:45:45Updated: 2025-02-07 19:18:01

Photo : YONHAP News

Flights and shipping routes were canceled Friday due to heavy snow and strong winds that pounded the central region and southwestern areas. 

According to a report released by the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, heavy snowstorms on Jeju Island led to cancellations of 144 arrivals and 138 departures in domestic routes, as well as 19 international flights as of 5:20 p.m.

Some 20-thousand travelers have been grounded in Jeju.

A total of 93 passenger ships that travel on 73 routes, including those that link Jindo and Jeju Island as well as Incheon and Baengnyeong Island, had suspended services as of 11 a.m. Friday. 

Access has been restricted for a total of 27 roads due to the inclement weather, including ten in the Gyeongsang provinces and eight in the Jeolla provinces. 

A total of 327 hiking trails at 16 national parks, including trails on Mount Jiri and Mount Mudeung, have also been closed.
