Photo : YONHAP News

North Jeolla Province and Jeju Island can expect more snow Saturday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Friday, Jeju’s mountainous areas are forecast to witness up to 30 centimeters of snow on Saturday, while North Jeolla Province could see up to 25 centimeters and South Chungcheong Province as much as ten centimeters.Freezing temperatures will continue to grip the nation Saturday, with morning lows between minus 17 and minus five degrees Celsius, including minus 13 in Seoul.Afternoon highs will range from minus four degrees Celsius to four degrees above zero.The wind chill factor is expected to lower temperatures further, with winds expected to blow 15 meters per second in most parts of the country.The weather agency forecast the cold snap will likely recede starting next Tuesday.