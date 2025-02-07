Gov’t Conducting Own Technical Analysis of DeepSeek

Photo : YONHAP News

The government says it is conducting a technical analysis of the Chinese artificial intelligence(AI) service DeepSeek amid fears that the service collects too much personal information.The Personal Information Protection Commission announced on Friday that it is analyzing DeepSeek’s privacy policy and its terms and conditions, together with those of another AI service.The data protection regulator added that it is working with specialized organizations to carry out the technical analysis to determine what kind of data and traffic are generated when people use the Chinese AI service.The commission said it has begun consulting with Britain’s Information Commissioner’s Office, the French National Commission on Informatics and Liberty, and Ireland’s Data Protection Commission.Last Friday the commission sent a letter to DeepSeek asking what kind of personal information it collects from its users and how it handles and stores the data.