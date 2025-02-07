Police Raid Gimhae International Airport over Air Busan Plane Fire

Photo : YONHAP News

Police raided Gimhae International Airport regarding a fire that broke out onboard an Air Busan plane as it was preparing for takeoff last month.The Busan Metropolitan Police Agency began the raid at 11 a.m. Friday to obtain evidence.Investigators are in the process of securing surveillance video footage showing the luggage belonging to the passengers who boarded six planes around the time of the fire after passing through security checkpoints at the airport.An official with the police agency said it is expected to take days for the team to obtain all the data and that the analysis will require additional time.The police raided the Air Busan headquarters on Thursday to seize a passenger list and information about the aircraft’s operation.The tail section of the Air Busan plane caught fire while preparing to take off for Hong Kong on the night of January 28.But all 176 people onboard evacuated the aircraft safely, with seven sustaining minor injuries.