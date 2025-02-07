Prosecutors Clear Ex-First Lady Kim of Power Abuse Charges

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors cleared former first lady Kim Jung-sook of power abuse charges regarding her solo trip to India during her husband Moon Jae-in's presidency in 2018.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Friday dismissed the charges of power abuse and obstruction of one's exercise of right against Kim.The state agency said the decision was made amid social controversy over the activity of a former first lady in consideration of alleged illegalities, after questioning numerous people involved and verifying related documents.The agency said necessary administrative procedures were taken ahead of the trip and that the Indian government had initially proposed Kim's tour of the Taj Mahal as part of her official itinerary.Complaints against Kim were filed in December 2023, accusing her of embarking on the overseas trip with taxpayers' money for personal travel, as well as regarding allegations that she was personally storing a luxury brand jacket she wore during a state visit to France.The former first lady also faced suspicion of having a secret service agent give her swimming lessons, and hosting a luncheon at the presidential office inviting corporate executives.The agency said it verified that Kim donated the jacket after the brand expressed a wish to gift her the clothing, that there was no unjust order or coercion for the agent to offer the lesson, and that attendance at the luncheon was voluntary.