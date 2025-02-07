Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Prosecutors to Make Final Appeal against Acquittal of Samsung Electronics Chief

Written: 2025-02-07 18:38:17Updated: 2025-02-07 19:02:35

Prosecutors to Make Final Appeal against Acquittal of Samsung Electronics Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors will make a final appeal against the appellate court’s acquittal of Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong regarding charges of an unfair merger and accounting fraud.

The state agency announced on Friday that it has decided to file an appeal against Lee and 13 others, after they were acquitted on Monday from charges of unfair trading, stock manipulation, and breach of duty.

The agency disclosed its decision based on a recommendation by a review committee, following acquittals by both lower courts.

In September 2020, Lee and others were indicted over allegations that Samsung management intentionally lowered the value of group affiliate Samsung C&T while inflating that of another affiliate, Cheil Industries, ahead of the 2015 merger to help benefit Lee in his ascension in the company.

They were also suspected of accounting fraud at a third affiliate, Samsung Biologics, to help facilitate the merger.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >