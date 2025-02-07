Ministry Convenes Meeting to Discuss Upward Adjustment of Seniority Threshold

Photo : Getty Images Bank

The Ministry of Health and Welfare convened a meeting of experts on upwardly adjusting the age of seniority as part of efforts to collate public consensus regarding the nation’s aging society.At the meeting on Friday, First Vice Minister Lee Ki-il said the rapidly aging society is aggravating the financial burden on future generations as the reduced working age population stagnates growth.Lee said the seniority age adjustment is a sign of the times, as the average life expectancy has risen to 83-point-five years, compared to 66 years when the Welfare of Senior Citizens Act was enacted in 1981.The vice minister then called for in-depth social discourse as the adjusted seniority age would affect the retirement age, pension, and elderly employment.Last month, the ministry had called to kickstart social discussion on the matter, referring to a rise in "active seniors" who are physically and financially capable of engaging in social activities post-retirement.The Korean Senior Citizens Association had also officially proposed gradually raising the seniority age from the current 65 years to 75 years.