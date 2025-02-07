US, Japan Reaffirm Commitments to Defense, Denuclearization of N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States and Japan have reaffirmed their commitments to defense amid security challenges posed by North Korea and China.This came after the first in-person summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Friday.Following the meeting, President Trump expressed his continued commitment to ensuring the safety and stability on the Korean Peninsula, emphasizing his intent to counter North Korea's nuclear and missile threats. Prime Minister Ishiba said that both sides agreed to work together toward the complete denuclearization of North Korea.Trump also mentioned his relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, saying that "it's a very big asset for everybody" that he gets along with the reclusive leader.In a separate press conference after the meeting, President Trump announced Japan's commitment to double its defense spending by 2027 compared to his first term.Prime Minister Ishiba stressed that Japan, as a U.S. ally, is ready to share responsibilities and play an independent role, clarifying that the decision to increase defense spending was Japan's own decision, and not one dictated by the U.S.