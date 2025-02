Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea captured gold in the mixed relay race in short track speed skating at the Asian Winter Games on Saturday.This was the country's first medal in Harbin.Choi Min-jeong, Kim Gil-li, Kim Tae-sung, and Park Ji-won finished first in the 2,000-meter relay final at Heilongjiang Ice Events Training Center Multifunctional Hall in the northeastern city of China.Kazakhstan finished in second place and Japan in third.The home team, China, came in last after its anchor, Lin Xiaojun, fell down.