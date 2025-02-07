Menu Content

N. Korea Reiterates Its Nuclear Weapons are Not Bargaining Chip

Written: 2025-02-08 13:36:32Updated: 2025-02-08 13:53:01

N. Korea Reiterates Its Nuclear Weapons are Not Bargaining Chip

Photo : KBS News

North Korea has reiterated that its nuclear weapons are not a bargaining chip, but are intended for actual warfare.

In a statement on Saturday, the Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) denounced the recent refusals by officials from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) and the European Union(EU) to recognize the regime as a nuclear power.

The KCNA slammed the calls for the North to dismantle its nuclear and weapons program in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner, calling the remarks "ludicrous."

It also emphasized that the regime's nuclear force is not something that can be "advertised" or used as a "bargaining chip," but is for actual combat use against hostile forces that threaten the nation's sovereignty and people's safety.

Pyongyang is assessed to have reiterated its position that denuclearization can no longer be the target for negotiation should it return to dialogue with Washington.
