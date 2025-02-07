Xi Expresses Hope for Bilateral Ties to Continue in Stable Manner despite Uncertainties

Photo : YONHAP News

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who met with visiting South Korean National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik, expressed hope for bilateral relations to continue in a stable manner, despite uncertainties concerning regional and international affairs.The remarks were made during their meeting on Friday, which was held on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the Asian Winter Games in Harbin.Xi assessed that the two-way ties have continuously developed over three decades since forging diplomatic relations, also contributing toward peace in Northeast Asia.In an apparent reference to post-martial law political turmoil in South Korea, the Chinese president said Beijing's policies concerning the country remains unchanged, and that he believes that the South Korean people have the wisdom and capability to overcome internal crises.In response to Woo's request for attendance at the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) summit set to be held in the South Korean city of Gyeongju this year, Xi said it is customary for the Chinese president to attend and that he is giving it a serious consideration.Xi, who had been repeatedly asked to visit South Korea, has not done so since 2014.Woo, for his part, emphasized that South Korea will overcome the current crisis with its potential energy, with anticipated progresses in the two sides' follow-up agreement on FTA investment, vitalized trade, stable supply chain management, and cooperation in cutting-edge industries.