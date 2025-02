Photo : KBS News

A Japanese news agency reported that foreign ministers from South Korea, the U.S. and Japan are arranging a trilateral meeting in mid-February.According to Japan's Kyodo News on Friday, Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya is looking to attend the annual Munich Security Conference in Germany between February 14 and 16.Kyodo said Iwaya is hoping to meet with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio around the time of the conference.If the ministerial meeting does take place, the three sides are expected to affirm their cooperative response against North Korea's nuclear and missile development, while exchanging views on the North's military cooperation with Russia and other security issues.Bilateral meetings could also take place, which means it could be the first time for Cho and Rubio to meet since the latter took office.