Times: Ukrainian Military Cites Lack of Russia's Support behind N. Korean Casualties

The Ukrainian military has cited outdated tactics and lack of Russia's support as around one-third of North Korean soldiers, who were deployed to support Russia in its war against Ukraine, are reported to have been injured or killed.British daily The Times on Friday reported on interviews with troops from Ukraine's air cavalry and mechanized brigades who had fought against the North Koreans in the regions of Sumy and Russia's Kursk.The Ukrainian soldiers said it seemed that Russia had given close to no support for the North Korean troops, adding that they had endured daily attacks from them for a month starting mid-December, but there had not been any for over two weeks since.While assessing the North Koreans would have obtained strong combat capabilities if they had been provided with artillery, drones and tanks, the Ukrainian side said their ruthless attacks had helped Russia reclaim its territory.The Ukrainians also mentioned the North Koreans' use of outdated tactics, such as failing to consider a method of eliminating enemy forces grouped in one location via one drone attack.