Photo : KBS News

The United Nations Children's Fund(UNICEF) delivered seven-point-one million doses of vaccines to North Korea last year amid delays in post-pandemic return of international agency workers.According to Voice of America(VOA) on Saturday, UNICEF, in a report, listed the vaccine delivery to the North as its most important achievement concerning the regime in 2024, without specifying the vaccine types.The report said 85-thousand-50 newborns were vaccinated against hepatitis B in North Korea, and that over 600-thousand children nationwide received regular vaccination through a program backed by UNICEF.Seventeen-thousand-133 children also benefited from UNICEF's nutritional program, in addition to another 26-thousand from a water and sanitary program.