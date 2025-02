Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea swept up six gold medals on the second day of the Asian Winter Games in Harbin.In the mixed two-thousand-meter relay on Saturday, Choi Min-jeong, Kim Gil-li, Kim Tae-sung and Park Ji-won crossed the finish line with the shortest time of two minutes and 41-point-534 seconds at the Heilongjiang Ice Training Center.Choi Min-jeong, Kim Gil-li and Park Ji-won each won double gold, respectively, topping the women's 500-meter, women's and men's one-thousand-500-meter event.In speed skating, Lee Na-hyun won the gold in women's 100-meter race at ten-point-501 seconds, just zero-point-004 seconds ahead of fellow South Korean Kim Min-sun.In men's freeski halfpipe, Lee Seung-hun won first place with a score of 97-point-five points.