NHK: N. Korea Likely to Start Producing Drones Developed Jointly with Russia

Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported on Saturday that North Korea is likely to start producing drones this year, with development to be carried out in collaboration with Russia.NHK cited several sources familiar with Russia-North Korea relations as saying that Moscow and Pyongyang reached an agreement under which the North will receive technical help from Russia to develop multiple types of drones for mass production.The sources reportedly said that the deal is in return for the North's troop dispatch for Russia's war against Ukraine.The sources reportedly said that Russia is reluctant to provide support for the North's development of nuclear weapons as it worries that factors such as Pyongyang's nuclear tests could strain North Korea's relations with the United States and neighboring countries, including China.NHK noted that in November 2024, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw a test of a so-called suicide drone and ordered its mass production.